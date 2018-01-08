Benue State To Begin Mourning Of Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen Massacre Last Week – See Date Fixed

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared three days of mourning for those killed in recent attacks on communities in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the State. The mourning period will be from Tuesday to Thursday this week and end with a church service for the victims at the IBB square in Makurdi, […]

