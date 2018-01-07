Benue To Give Mass Burial To 59 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen Killings On Thursday

The 59 victims of recent killings by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo LGAs of Benue State will be given mass burial on Thursday. According to The Punch, quoting Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, the mass burial will be preceded by a memorial service at the IBB Square, […]

The post Benue To Give Mass Burial To 59 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen Killings On Thursday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

