Benue Youths protest Herdsmen Attacks

Residents in Makurdi on Wednesday trooped out on the streets to protest against Tuesday’s attack on some farmers, calling on the presidency to bring the culprits to book. The residents were seen with placards bearing inscriptions such as “presidential intervention needed” and “stop this incessant blood bath”. Some of the protesters, who shouted on top […]

