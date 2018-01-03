 Benue Youths protest Herdsmen Attacks | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Youths protest Herdsmen Attacks

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Residents in Makurdi on Wednesday trooped out on the streets to protest against Tuesday’s attack on some farmers, calling on the presidency to bring the culprits to book. The residents were seen with placards bearing inscriptions such as “presidential intervention needed” and “stop this incessant blood bath”. Some of the protesters, who shouted on top […]

The post Benue Youths protest Herdsmen Attacks appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.