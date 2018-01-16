Besigye case in Mbarara adjourned, magistrate on leave

Mbarara, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Former presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s case in which he is jointly charged with FDC president, Amuriat Patrick Oboi and three others has been adjourned to March 06, 2018, due to the absence of trial Magistrate Sanyu Mukasa who is on official leave.

Together with FDC secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe, Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga (Kawempe South Mp) and Besgiye’s Driver Kato Fred, they face six counts, including inciting violence, assaulting police officers and destroying government vehicles.

The five appeared before Grade one Magistrate Ayebare Daphine on Tuesday who informed them that their trial could not commence due to the abscence of the trial magistrate.

The accused persons’ lawyer Lydia Tumushabe asked court to ensure the respect of their rights, citing that the last time they appeared before court in October last year, they were kidnapped and bundled into the police vehicles, even when they were granted bail.

The magistrate then ordered that court processes be respected.

Meanwhile, there was a stand off earlier when the group demanded to enter the court premises with their vehicles, a request that the police first rejected. Hundreds of supporters turned up for the case and police struggled to maintain law and order.

The post Besigye case in Mbarara adjourned, magistrate on leave appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

