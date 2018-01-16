 Besigye case in Mbarara adjourned, magistrate on leave | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Besigye case in Mbarara adjourned, magistrate on leave

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: Kizza Besigye’s case in Mbarara stalled due to absence of a magistrate who is on leave

Mbarara, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Former presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s case in which he is jointly charged with FDC president, Amuriat Patrick Oboi and three others has been adjourned to March 06, 2018, due to the absence of trial Magistrate Sanyu Mukasa who is on official leave.

Together with FDC secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe, Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga (Kawempe South Mp) and Besgiye’s Driver Kato Fred, they face six counts, including inciting violence, assaulting police officers and destroying government vehicles.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The five appeared before Grade one Magistrate Ayebare Daphine on Tuesday who informed them that their  trial could not  commence due to the abscence of the trial magistrate.

The accused persons’ lawyer Lydia Tumushabe asked court to ensure the  respect  of their rights, citing that the last time they appeared before court in  October last year, they were kidnapped and bundled into the police vehicles, even when they were granted bail.

The magistrate then ordered that court processes be respected.

Meanwhile, there was a stand off earlier when the group demanded to enter the court premises with their vehicles, a request that the police first rejected. Hundreds of supporters turned up for the case and police struggled to maintain law and order.

The post Besigye case in Mbarara adjourned, magistrate on leave appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.