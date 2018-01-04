Besiktas President Confirms Cenk Tosun Will Be An Everton Player By The Weekend

Besiktas president, Fikret Orman has confirmed that Cenk Tosun will join Everton and that the transfer will be completed by the weekend.

The negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for several weeks and the two parties met in London on Wednesday, agreeing a deal which will see the 26-year-old join the Premier League side for £27m.

“Our interests and the players interests are important,” Fikret Orman said. “Cenk wants to join Everton. We want to do our part and we are working on a replacement.

“The era of buy, buy, buy is over. This is the era of buy, add value and sell. A final deal has not been reached yet but we have an agreement over the price. The end is near. The transfer will be wrapped up by the weekend.”

