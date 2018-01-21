Best Gift To Amosun At 60

By Soyombo Opeyemi “He was very articulate, very organised, diligent, hardworking, to the extent that all of his peers said he was out of this world because he wasn’t within the realm of what people ordinarily expected from him. “We were looking through one of his things and we saw a picture he took in 1937. He recorded the time that the picture was taken, not just the date.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

