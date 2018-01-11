Best Penny Cryptocurrencies for “Ripple-Like” Gains in 2018

Two Cheap Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2018

Penny cryptocurrencies became the talk of the town after Ripple investors went around painting the town red. That penny cryptocurrency went from around $0.20 apiece two months ago to over $3.50, delivering exponential gains in a very narrow time frame. So it’s obvious why penny cryptos are drawing investor interest.

Why Buy Cheap Cryptocurrencies?

When the average Joe hears of the bull market in cryptocurrencies, he is tempted to buy in. But the first thought that pops in his head is, “Bitcoin is too expensive. I don’t have $16,000. What cheaper alternative options do I.

The post Best Penny Cryptocurrencies for “Ripple-Like” Gains in 2018 appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

