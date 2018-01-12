Better You Work Hard, Innovate & Be Creative Than To Do 50 Days Fasten & Prayer – Daddy Freeze Slams RCCG

OAP Freeze never left any stone un-turned when it comes to the way he feels about Nigerian pastors and RCCG church is indeed the one dearest to his heart. He never hesitate on any opportunity he has to throw tantrums against the church and its pastors, owning to the fact that they are the No. 1 in tithes and misleading of the “sheeples”.

In a post he shared on Instagram, Daddy Freeze requested that RCCG should remove him from their mailing list as they send him the prayer point for the “Day 2” of their 50 days fasten and prayer continues.

He also advised the church to teach their members how to work hard and make money rather than telling them they can pray their way to wealth.

Dear city of David, kindly remove me from your mailing list.

I’m not a member of your church, neither do I share your philosophy of praying for what developed nations work for and have largely achieved. According to the RCCG website, you people have circa 33,000 branches. If you turned 10,000 of those branches into factories, you won’t need to pray and fast to ‘fulfill purpose’.

If another 10,000 were dedicated to ‘FREE EDUCATION’ less prayers would be dedicated to fulfilling purpose. If the redeemed church made their schools FREE OF CHARGE AT LEAST FOR THEIR MEMBERS, it would be much easier for them to find their purpose and fulfill it!

I once took my kids to your primary school and I was told it was about 500k a term, do I need to say more?

Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg and the nations of China and UAE are fulfilling their purpose through hard work, innovation and charity, NOT PRAYER, emulate them!

Why 50 days of fasting and prayer? Even Jesus himself fasted only 40days…. The one you people prayed and fasted last year, how far had it taken the body of Christ? Or the nation as a whole?

Nigeria is predominantly christian with 51% of the population being christian, does it show? The richest nation on earth per capita is Qatar and it’s a Muslim nation, out of the top 8 wealthiest countries on earth per capita, 4 are Muslim nations and one is Buddhist, the only christian nations that made the list are predominantly Catholic. NOT ONE COUNTRY THAT IS PREDOMINANTLY PENTECOSTAL MADE IT TO TGE LIST AND THIS IS WHY!

While you dedicate 50days to praying and fasting, they are building their nation and would eventually lend us money!

A few days ago, Bill Gates came to bail us out by paying our $76million bill and you are here praying for fulfillment of purpose? ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple







