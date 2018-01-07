 Betty White’s Secrets to a Happy Life Include “Vodka and Hot Dogs” – InStyle | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Betty White’s Secrets to a Happy Life Include “Vodka and Hot Dogs” – InStyle

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


InStyle

Betty White's Secrets to a Happy Life Include "Vodka and Hot Dogs"
InStyle
Betty White is goals on so many levels. In a recent interview with Parade, the 95-year-old actress spilled her secrets to a happy, healthy life, and, spoiler alert, it includes vodka and hot dogs. Not only does White boast the longest TV career of any
Betty White Personally Thanks Vodka and Hotdogs for Her Long LifeVulture
Betty White, 95, Reveals the Secret to a Long Life: Vodka & Hot Dogs 'Probably in That Order'PEOPLE.com
Betty White Shares Her Secrets to a Long Life and They're… SurprisingCosmopolitan.com
Metro –W Magazine –BuzzFeed News –New York Daily News
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.