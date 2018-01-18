Betway Sports Contributes To Football Success In Africa

African football has always lagged behind in the international scene due to a myriad of issues. It is not because the continent lacks talented players. In fact, if talent is anything to go by, Africa is one of the continents with the most talented players. After all, many top English players have been imported from Africa. Africa’s football performance has been significantly below average either, not because African players lack adequate skills to compete effectively with their counterparts from other parts of the world. The dismal performance of the continent’s football can be attributed to other reasons far different than these. One of them is financial.

Many clubs lack adequate funds to invest in modern training facilities their counterparts in other parts of the world already have. Due to lack of funds, most top players earn salaries way below their colleagues who play for better teams and this affects their morale. With adequate funds, the continent’s football can rise and be at par with Western football.

Betway Sports is aware of that fact and it is making a lot of sacrifices as well as commitments for the greater good. Some of the company’s efforts have begun paying off already. Here is how the international betting entity is contributing to football success in Africa;

Jersey Sponsorship

The betting entity has recently taken the burden of buying jerseys off the shoulders of two financially weak African teams. It is now the official jersey sponsor of both Kenya’s AFC Leopard and Ghana’s Ashanti Gold. These teams have been struggling with financial difficulties for a very long time, making it hard for each one of them to even buy decent jerseys for players. With this much needed sponsorship deal, the Kenyan players and their Ghanaian counterparts can now wear quality jerseys just like their colleagues in major teams abroad and it is something that boosts their morale and performance in a big way.

Football Exchange Program

The international betting company’s efforts to better African football don’t stop at buying jerseys alone. The company has recently unveiled a very ambitious program between performing African football leagues and their EPL counterparts, giving talented, junior players greater international exposure as well as opportunities. This program has greatly given exposure to good players, many of who have since found greener pastures abroad. It provides motivation to many players who then play harder, knowing that they may get noticed by a prominent team abroad and offered a job.

Conclusion

Not so long ago, African football was so behind that nobody had an interest in an African team. No one in Africa cared to watch local football because it was below average. Things are different now, thanks to the dedicated efforts of a few betting companies like the above. With its sponsorship deals and the ambitious exchange program, this company has contributed quite a lot to the success of African football. The continent may not be at par with Europe or South America yet, but it is catching up quite fast.

