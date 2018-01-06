Between Adekunle Gold And A Follower Who Threatens To Sue Him For Using Wrong Chemistry Symbol

In one of his regular tweets, Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold posted a photo of himself dressed in a Gold-patterned attire with a caption that explains his mood for life.

His caption reads;

“Mood for life. AG”

However, a follower who claimed to be science student expressed his displeasure for Adekunle Gold’s use of “AG” in his tweet saying that the singer had used a wrong Chemical Symbol for Gold.

According to him, “AG” in Adekunle Gold’s tweet is a chemical symbol for silver and further threatened to sue the singer for misleading the public.

See their exchange below;

