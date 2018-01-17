Between Banks and Tourism Devt

Obinna Chima writes on the need for financial institutions to support the tourism sector

The enormous richness and diversity of Nigeria’s culture has always been considered as strong reason why tourism should be a primary foreign exchange earner for the country.

From east to west; from north down to south, the country is naturally endowed with rich tourist sites.

Nigeria’s art and cultural heritage are woven from threads of history and diversity, legend and conquest.

That was why the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed recently declared that the federal government was irrevocably committed to the development of the tourism sector.

According to him, the government was mustering the right political will and taking some result-oriented steps to develop and reposition the sector.

Mohammed described tourism as “the oil that never dries”, saying that the government would harness the potential of the sector to boost the revenue profit of the country.

“This government is committed to the development of the tourism sector and we are mustering the political will to reposition the sector.

“We recognise the potential of tourism to propel the growth of the economy and we will do everything possible to develop this sector and make it a major revenue earner for the country,” he had said.

The minister also said government was focusing on the development of domestic tourism while putting in place the right infrastructure to attract foreign tourism.

He said domestic tourism was not fully explored in view of its enormous potential to the economy of the country.

Mohammed said that the government was giving those areas like entertainment, fashion in which the country had comparative advantage over some other countries, priority attentions in its tourism development agenda.

The minister, while highlighting some of the steps being taken by government to develop the sector, said the Presidential Council on Tourism was being revived.

He said the resuscitation of the committee would engender the rapid development of the sector through policy directions and other enablement.

He said the issuance of tourist visas was being simplified and issuance time reduced to 48 hours to attract foreign tourists.

The minister added that a committee to implement the tourism roadmap had been set up and that a task force on creative economy had been put in place.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the government had designed a festival calendar for the country to stimulate internal tourism and attract foreign tourists.

The minister, however, said the government could not develop tourism alone.

He appealed for the partnership of private sector and other stakeholders to develop the sector.

Clearly, the main thrust of government’s policy on tourism is to generate foreign exchange earnings, create employment opportunities, promote rural enterprises and national integration, among other things.

Also, it is ideally positioned to contribute to seize the opportunities stemming from urbanisation.

An incredible tour through the history of tourism in Nigeria over the last 50 years of its existence shows that not much has been accomplished and important challenges remain.

According to a World Bank report, tourism is one of the only industries in the world where the ‘good’ or ‘service’ is consumed at the site of production. For this reason, local people are both at an advantage to reap the benefits associated with the sector. A well planned, regulated and responsible tourism can be an excellent mechanism of channelling resources from rich to poor – even at the large scale.

Commercial tourism activities provide an opportunity for local people to participate in direct employment, in providing goods and services to tourism businesses through the supply chain, but also in direct interaction with the tourist (for example: crafts, excursions, food and beverage).

The generation of earnings amongst those local people directly involved with the industry in turn stimulates indirect spend (of wages) in the local economy.

However, in Nigeria, as of 2016, the direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was merely 1.7 per cent of GDP.

Also, the third quarter 2017 National Bureau of Statistics figures showed that the contribution of the art, recreation and entertainment sector was 3.45 per cent (year- on-year), representing a decrease of -9.35 per cent points relative to the same period a year earlier, and a decrease of -1.82 per cent points compared with the preceding quarter.

On a quarterly basis, growth was recorded at – 11.74 per cent. The activity contributed 0.19 per cent to total nominal GDP, lower from the 0.20 per cent it contributed in third quarter 2016 and equally lower than the 0.23% it contributed in the preceding quarter of 2017.

Indeed, this showed that the sector requires more attention.

Given the plethora of opportunities provided by tourism, it is surprising that the industry has not received adequate attention from financial institutions, especially a lot of commercial banks.

Heritage Bank’s Role

Driven by the need to boost activities in the sector, Heritage Bank through its strategic partnership with government and private organisations, has continued to make efforts to transforming Nigeria into a tourism sector destination in Africa and position it as lever of Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The bank’s support was even noted by the Minister of Information and Culture, who commended its efforts recently.

The bank aims at boosting Nigeria’s tourism via creative arts industry supported the sponsorship of exhibition at the National Museum Benin, at the Exhibition Gallery of National Museum Benin by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, NCMM, in collaboration with the Edo State Government, and the Smithsonian Institute, United States of America.

Also, Heritage Bank Plc partnered with the organisers of the International Festival of Contemporary Dance (IFCOD) to host the second edition of One Language, a musical production of intrigue, dance and drama.

Most prominent of its partnership and supports was the annual Calabar Carnival and festival, tagged “Africa’s Biggest Street Party,” was created as part of the vision of making Cross River State the number one tourist destination for Nigerians and other tourists across the world.

Since its debut in 2004 by a former governor of the state, Donald Duke, the theme of the yearly event has continued to change.

The theme of the recently concluded 2017 edition was “migration and climate change.”

The theme was chosen against the backdrop that Africa has always known migration and it has been the home of many cultures for many centuries.

From the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade era, colonisation and neo-colonialism, the African continent which used to be home to many foreigners, has now become a land of opportunities.

The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, while commenting on the theme of the carnival said: “As far as this is concerned, the bank will continue to support initiatives that have to do with sustainability,” adding that migration is a depletion of human resources, depletion of values and depletion of human capital.

“We are here as an institution to help to facilitate and to create awareness that the grass is not greener on the other side, we can develop ourselves, we can build our nation, we can build our continent and sustain it if we do the right things like planting trees, keeping our environment clean, disposing our wastes properly and living a good life.”

Governor Ben Ayade explained that the theme of the event was chosen to create awareness on the need to protect the environment and caution youths against illegal migration.

Also, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa noted the relevance of theme to recent and trending ignoble migrant journey and the menace it has brought to the country.

According to her, the interpretation of the Seagull Band which she leads took a prismatic view of the forms of migration and causal factors of human migration.

Besides the carnival, there was also the Miss Africa Calabar Beauty Pageant 2017 which was won by Miss Botswana, Gaseangwe Balopi, 21.

Balopi emerged the 2017 African queen at the second edition of the pageant which was a keenly contested event after a fourth round of appearances in different attires by 25 contestants.

Ayade also said the event afforded the African continent the opportunity to choose another beauty queen that will use her beauty to create awareness on the need for Africans to see themselves as one.

“Blackness is now a perception, beauty and character in the eyes of the people. The Miss Africa pageant is meant to tell the true story of Africa to the world,” Ayade added.

According to him, “how can a continent like Africa that is blessed with abundant natural and human resources be poor? Africans are intellectually sound. For us to tell the true African story, we need a face that is appealing.”

Therefore, there is need for more banks to view investing in thetourism industry as a means to stimulate growth over the long term as well as to grow their businesses.

