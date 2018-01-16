Bhofal Chambers Elected House Speaker – Liberian Daily Observer
Bhofal Chambers Elected House Speaker
Dr. Bhofal Chambers, Maryland County District #2 Representative, was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature yesterday and proceeded to say that the institution he now leads must be “rebranded” and that friendship will …
