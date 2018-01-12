Biafra: Focus on achieving Igbo nation through referendum – Ohanaeze to agitators

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has called on agitators from the South East to focus on the 2018 Biafra restoration through the universally accepted peaceful referendum. OYC gave the call while advising agitators to discard rumour of Federal Government’s plan to establish a military barracks in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State, the country home of Nnamdi Kanu, […]

