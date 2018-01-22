 Biafra: Members Of IPOB Stages Another Massive Protest In Abia State | Nigeria Today
Biafra: Members Of IPOB Stages Another Massive Protest In Abia State

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

No matter the term the Nigeria government have manufactured to curtail the excesses of IPOB, it seems they have remained adamant. Despite the fact that there activities have been banned in the country, members of the Indigenious People of Biafra IPOB, yesterday held a protest march in Aba, Abia state.

The group say their demand is for the Federal government to agree to a referendum so they can go and form their own country and govern themselves. Which is not against the law of the land.

Recall that the High Court in September 2017 proscribed the group’s activities, describing them as a militant and terrorist organization. Up till today, the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is no where to be found after Nigeria Army invaded his father’s compound.

More photos below….






