Biafra: Why We Have Refused To Take Up Arms For Self Defence – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide, on Sunday, said that Biafrans have exercised uncommon restraint and continue to demonstrate to the world their commitment to peaceful agitation by refusing to take up arms for self-preservation IPOB, which expressed gratitude to all, especially Biafrans and lovers of freedom who joined in the march/rally, in Aba, […]
The post Biafra: Why We Have Refused To Take Up Arms For Self Defence – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!