Biafra: Why We Launched Hausa Radio – IPOB Reveals

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday announced the launch of its Hausa Radio Service. This announcement was contained in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful. It said the maiden daily broadcast will hit the airwaves on Saturday, the 6th of January, 2018 at 7PM Nigerian time on Short Wave 15110 KHz 19 […]

