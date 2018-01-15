Bible Is Against Fulani Herdsmen Grazing – Reno Omokri, Reveals The Bible Version
Reno Omokri has revealed the Bible version that is against the Fulani Herdsmen grazing on people’s farm land. Read What He Said Below.. Even Bible is against Fulani herdsmen grazing on people’s land with impunity “If anyone grazes livestock in a field or vineyard and lets them stray and they graze in someone else’s field, […]
The post Bible Is Against Fulani Herdsmen Grazing – Reno Omokri, Reveals The Bible Version appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!