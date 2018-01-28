Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemates “Tobi” Full Biography And Profiles

Tobi, A native from Ogun state, Oluwatobi Bakre is passionate about photography and football. Tobi’s hobbies range from poetry, dancing, rapping, singing and drawing. READ MORE: See Names & Faces Of Big Brother Naija 2018 Contestants/Housemates, Their Ages & Pictures Against all odds, Tobi graduated from the University of Lagos considering he is an avid […]

The post Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemates “Tobi” Full Biography And Profiles appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

