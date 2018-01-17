Big Brother Naija announces return of ex-housemates
Organizers of Big Brother Naija reality show has announced return of ex-housemates. This was disclosed in a statement by the host of BBN Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s on his social media page. Ebuka said the ex housemates will be back on a show to run from January 22nd to Saturday, January 27th on DStv channel 198 and […]
Big Brother Naija announces return of ex-housemates
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!