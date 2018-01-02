 Big Brother Naija: M-Net reveals premiere date for 2018 edition | Nigeria Today
Big Brother Naija: M-Net reveals premiere date for 2018 edition

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

M-Net West Africa has announced that the third season its popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija, will start Sunday, January 28. The show will premiere with a special two-hour episode on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. M-Net had earlier announced media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as the host. Auditions for third edition of […]

