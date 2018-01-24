 Big Brother Naija returns Sunday – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Big Brother Naija returns Sunday – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment


Big Brother Naija returns Sunday
The highly anticipated third edition of Africa's biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, premieres on Sunday, January 28, 2018 by 7pm Nigerian time. Organisers say viewers on DStv can catch the show on channel 198 while GOtv viewers can

