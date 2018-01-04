Big Brother Nigeria 3 to begin January 28

The third edition of Big Brother Nigeria is to premiere on the “8th of January on Channel 198 on DStv and Channel 29 on GOtv with a special two-hour episode. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was announced in December to be the host of the new season returning for the second time. The second edition which got viewers […]

The post Big Brother Nigeria 3 to begin January 28 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

