Big BrotherNaija winner Efe, Olamide shoot music video for Warri

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Michel Ejeba aka Efe and top rapper Olamide aka Baddo, have shot the music video for the collaboration titled, ‘Warri,’ which was dropped late last year. The video shot by Avalon Okpe, featured King Baddo and Efe, who both have ties to the hood, hit the streets. Efe, who has […]

The post Big BrotherNaija winner Efe, Olamide shoot music video for Warri appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

