Big tech companies to scramble for Nigeria’s payment space in 2018

The race for control of Africa’s payment market may just be beginning, as big technology companies begin to push plans towards invading the market in 2018. Last year, BusinessDay revealed that Opera Software, the owners of Opera mini browser wants a share of the market in Nigeria. The company bought a Nigerian-based payment company called…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Big tech companies to scramble for Nigeria’s payment space in 2018 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

