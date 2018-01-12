Bike Accident: Buhari’s son ready to be discharged – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, following injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident, is ready to be discharged. According to a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Felix Ogedegbe, confirmed the “cheery news.’’ Adesina quoted Ogedegbe as saying that Yusuf Buhari underwent successful emergency surgical operations carried out by a team of neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons.

