Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Recovers, Ready To Be Discharged

The Presidency on Friday disclosed that the health of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, on December 26, 2017 following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, has improved remarkably and he is ready to be discharged.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, made available to pressmen.

Adesina said this quoting a statement dated January 12, 2018 and issued by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Felix Ogedegbe on Yusuf’s improved health and imminent discharge.

He was, however, not specific on the exact day Yusuf will be discharged.

He reproduced Ogedegbe’s statement which also denied media reports that the President’s wife, Aisha, also suffered shock and was treated at the hospital.

See statement below:

“Mr. Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, son of His Excellency President Buhari, was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospitals Abuja in the late hours of the 26th of December 2017, following injuries sustained as a rider of a motorcycle. Following initial stabilization, he was taken into intensive care. He underwent successful emergency surgical operations the following morning carried out by our team of neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons. “Over the following week, his condition improved remarkably and he was transferred from intensive care to the ward. He has remained stable ever since and has continued to make remarkable progress. He is now ready to be discharged. “His extremely speedy response to treatment so far is testimony to the world-class early care he has received here in Cedarcrest, Abuja. We are grateful to His Excellency, President Buhari and Her Excellency the First Lady Mrs. Aisha Buhari for the confidence in us and for allowing us to look after Yusuf. This show of confidence goes a long way to strengthen our collective belief in our resolve to offer world-class health care locally. We are extremely grateful to our entire hospital team for their dedication and hard work during this period. “We are also grateful to the Honorable Minister of Health, the Honorable Minister of State for Health, and the eminent advisory team of specialists assembled by the Honorable Minister of Health who supported us in the course of looking after Yusuf. We are grateful to all Nigerians who prayed for Yusuf, his family and his carers. His response to treatment so far is clear testimony to answered prayers. “We did note some very misleading reports about this incident making the rounds in some social media outlets. Most of them would not ordinarily need to be responded to. Suffice to say that there was only one person involved in this incident. No one else required treatment for this incident or its aftermath. Yusuf’s friend was not involved in the accident and did not sustain any injuries whatsoever. “Her Excellency the First Lady was not at any time treated for shock and she was not admitted into Cedarcrest at any time. In addition, Cedarcrest Hospitals has remained open to other in-patients and out-patients and at no time were any patients denied access to the hospital.”

The post Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Recovers, Ready To Be Discharged appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

