 Bike Crash: Yusuf Buhari Discharged From Hospital In Abuja | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bike Crash: Yusuf Buhari Discharged From Hospital In Abuja

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, has been discharged from the Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, where he has been on admission since he was involved in a bike accident. Mr. Femi Adesina,Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists. Adesina said the news of Yusuf’s […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.