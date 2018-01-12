Bike crash: Yusuf Buhari ready to be discharged

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, following injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident, is ready to be discharged. According to a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

