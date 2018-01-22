 Bill for the Establishment Of Federal University In Aba, Abia State Currently in Progress | Nigeria Today
Bill for the Establishment Of Federal University In Aba, Abia State Currently in Progress

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

According to media reports, members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday passed to second reading a bill seeking to establish a federal university in Aba, Abia State. The bill titled “A bill for an act to establish federal university, Aba, Abia State as a conventional university with restricted programmes, limited and focused facilities to …

