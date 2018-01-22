Bill for the Establishment Of Federal University In Aba, Abia State Currently in Progress
According to media reports, members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday passed to second reading a bill seeking to establish a federal university in Aba, Abia State. The bill titled “A bill for an act to establish federal university, Aba, Abia State as a conventional university with restricted programmes, limited and focused facilities to …
The post Bill for the Establishment Of Federal University In Aba, Abia State Currently in Progress appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!