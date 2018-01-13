Billionaire Nightclub owner, Shina Peller wows guests – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Billionaire Nightclub owner, Shina Peller wows guests
Vanguard
On New Year's Day, king of nightlife, Shina Peller transformed himself in order to be at the service of staff and guests at his Quilox night club. He dressed up to perform the duties of a bouncer, bar tender and waiter consecutively alongside his …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!