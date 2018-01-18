 Birdman Ordered by Court to Forfeit Miami Mansion | Nigeria Today
Birdman Ordered by Court to Forfeit Miami Mansion

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Birdman aka Bryan Christopher Williams world-renowned rapper, record producer and entrepreneur has been ordered by the court to relinquish the keys to his $12m Miami Mansion. A company called EMG Transfer Agent, had loaned Birdman $12 million. The rapper defaulted on the loan and his mansion, which was used as collateral for the loan, is […]

The post Birdman Ordered by Court to Forfeit Miami Mansion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

