Birthday Boy Ric Hassani teams up with Sigag Lauren for remix of Hit Single “Only You” | Listen on BN
Happy Birthday Ric! Superstar Pop-African Singer, Ric Hassani teams up with world renowned music producer Sigag Lauren for a Tropical Dance remix for the Hit Single “Only You“. Listen and Download below: Download Get “Only You” (Remix) on iTunes
The post Birthday Boy Ric Hassani teams up with Sigag Lauren for remix of Hit Single “Only You” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!