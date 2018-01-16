 Bisi Akande Calls For Change Of Nigeria’s Constitution – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Bisi Akande Calls For Change Of Nigeria’s Constitution – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Bisi Akande Calls For Change Of Nigeria's Constitution
The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adebisi Akande, says a total change of the country's constitution is the solution to the problems facing the country. Akande stated this on Tuesday in his home town, Ila-Orangun in
Don't blame Nigeria woes on Buhari, says AkandeDaily Trust
Nigeria practicing 'military democracy' under Buhari – APC Chieftain, Bisi AkandeDaily Post Nigeria
Buhari can't succeed in the present structure of Nigeria- AkandeRipples Nigeria
Leadership Newspapers –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Osun Defender (blog)
