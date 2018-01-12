Bitcoin Analysis January 15, 2018

BTC/USD

Bitcoin bounce from a trend line during the trading session on Friday, as well as the $13,000 level. Because of this, looks like we may get a little bit of bullish pressure, but quite frankly, it’s not until we break above the $15,000 level that I feel comfortable buying. This could end up being an opportunity to sell for another attempt at the uptrend line, but I suspect we are going to see volatility more than anything else. Monday as Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in America, so expect quiet trading.

BTC/JPY

Bitcoin has continued to drift lower over the last couple of sessions, and that looks likely to be the running theme. I think the market is going to go down to the ¥1.5 million level over the next several sessions, where it should find plenty of buyers. The volume is reasonably quiet, so I think this is a simple continuation of the overall consolidated move.

Thanks for watching, I’ll be back tomorrow.

The post Bitcoin Analysis January 15, 2018 appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

