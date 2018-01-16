Bitcoin Analysis January 16, 2018

BTC/USD

Bitcoin fell against the US dollar during trading on Tuesday, and you can see that we have broken down below the $12,000 level. By doing this, it looks likely that we are going to continue to go lower, perhaps down to the next major number at $10,000. It is because of this, that I recommend selling short-term rallies as they will more than likely continue to meet bearish pressure. A breakdown below the $10,000 level should have the market looking for the next major level, which I see at $8000.

BTC/JPY

Bitcoin fell against the Japanese yen as well, as one would expect. You can see that we are below the ¥1.5 million level, perhaps getting ready to reach towards much lower levels think at this point we are probably going to go looking towards the ¥1.2 million level, and then possibly the next major number, the ¥1 million level. I am a seller of short-term rallies as Bitcoin looks to be struggling overall. One thing that I would point out is that volume has picked up, and that of course makes this move a little bit more significant than some of the earlier trading.

Thanks for watching, I’ll be back tomorrow.

The post Bitcoin Analysis January 16, 2018 appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

