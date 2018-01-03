Bitcoin Analysis January 4, 2018

BTC/USD

Bitcoin rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, but remains within a serious consolidation area. The $16,000 level above is resistance and the top of the range, so I think that if we were to break above there, the market would probably go looking towards the $18,000 handle. Otherwise, expect a short-term pullback from that area. Massive support can still be found at the $13,000 region.

BTC/JPY

Bitcoin initially dipped a bit during the trading session on Wednesday but recovered slightly. The market looks to be hovering around the ¥1.73 million level, with a support level underneath at the ¥1.5 million level, and resistance at ¥1.9 million. Much like the BTC/USD pair, I think this market may pull back slightly, but it should be a buying opportunity.

Thanks for watching, I’ll be back tomorrow.

The post Bitcoin Analysis January 4, 2018 appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

