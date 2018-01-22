Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Failed Upside Attempt

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price corrected higher but it faced sellers near the $2130 level against the US Dollar.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at $1950 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may correct further in the near term as long as it is below $2100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin cash price failed to settle above $2100 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is again correcting lower and is trading below the $2000 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Resistance

Recently, we saw a decent recovery above $1800 in bitcoin cash price against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $2000 level, but it failed to settle above the $2100 level. It made a top at $2130 and started a downside correction. During the downside, there was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1349 low to $2131 high.

More importantly, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at $1950 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD. The pair moved down and even broke the $1800 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It has opened the doors for more losses below $1800. At the moment, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1349 low to $2131 high is acting as a support. Should there be a break below the $1700 support, there could be more declines toward the $1500 level.

On the upside, the broken support at $2000 and the 100 hourly SMA are likely to act as a resistance. Above $2000, the last high at $2131 may be tested in the near term.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is not showing any major bearish sign.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1700

Major Resistance Level – $2000

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Failed Upside Attempt appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

