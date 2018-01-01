Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Preparing for Break

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price is preparing for the next move with support on the downside at $2300 against the US Dollar.

There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with current resistance at $2400 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken).

The pair might soon make the next move either above $2400 or below $2300 in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price is consolidating above $2200-2300 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD may soon break higher above the $2400 resistance for more gains.

Bitcoin Cash Price Upside Hurdle

There was a downside reaction in bitcoin cash price from the $2880 swing high against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $2500 support area and moved toward $2100. A low was formed at $2145 from where the price started an upside correction. It moved above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $2890 high to $2145 low. However, the price struggled to move above the $2500 resistance.

There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with current resistance at $2400 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD. The pair seems to be struggling to move above the trend line resistance at $2400. Moreover, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $2890 high to $2145 low also acted as a hurdle for buyers. Above, the 100 hourly simple moving average is positioned at $2400 and is acting as a hurdle. It won’t be easy for buyers to break the $2400 resistance. Once they succeed, the price could accelerate above the $2600 level in the near term.

On the downside, there is a bullish trend line with support at $2300 on the same chart. A close below $2300 could negate the possible upside move and push the price toward $2100.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2300

Major Resistance Level – $2400

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Preparing for Break appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

