Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD to Gain Further?

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price is slowly moving higher and is currently above the $1680 level against the US Dollar.

There is a new ascending channel forming with support at $1660 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue to move higher since there are a lot of positive signs with a break above $1650.

Bitcoin cash price is gaining upside momentum above $1650 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is likely to gain further, but for that it has to settle above $1700.

Bitcoin Cash Price Trend

There was a minor bounce in bitcoin cash price from the $1550 swing low against the US Dollar. The price gained traction and it was able to move above the $1600 and $1650 resistance levels. The upside move was positive with a break above the $1700 level. A high was formed near $1756 from where a downside correction was initiated. BCH moved below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last leg up from the $1556 low to $1756 high.

At the moment, it seems like there is a new ascending channel forming with support at $1660 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD. The pair is currently testing the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last leg up from the $1556 low to $1756 high. Below the channel support, the 100 hourly simple moving average at $1640. It also coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the last leg up from the $1556 low to $1756 high. Therefore, the $1640-1650 support area holds a lot of importance in the near term.

On the upside, the price may soon break $1700 one more time to challenge the $1750 swing high.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is slightly in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1650

Major Resistance Level – $1750

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD to Gain Further? appeared first on NewsBTC.

