 Bitcoin Crash: CBN Cautions In Virtual Currencies Trading Stands | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

In January 2017, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned Nigerians and financial institutions to stay away from virtual currencies that have attracted investment in payments infrastructure that provides new methods for transmitting value over the internet. The CBN had reiterated that virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Degecoin, OneCoin among similar products […]

The post Bitcoin Crash: CBN Cautions In Virtual Currencies Trading Stands appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

