 Bitcoin Eyes $18,000 as Tide Turns in Bulls’ Favor | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Eyes $18,000 as Tide Turns in Bulls’ Favor

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Bitcoin is strongly bid today amid reports of institutional buying, and has climbed 10 percent in the last 24 hours.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.