Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD Downsides Supported

Key Points

Bitcoin gold price started a downside correction from the $369 high against the US Dollar.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $265 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD (data feed from Bitfinex).

The pair is currently placed nicely in the bullish zone above $260 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin gold price is placed well above the $250 level against the US Dollar. BTG/USD remains well supported and it could move higher in the near term.

Bitcoin Gold Price Support

There was a decent rise in bitcoin gold price above the $300 level recently against the US Dollar. The price traded as high as $369 before starting a downside correction. It declined and moved below the $320 and $300 support levels. Moreover, there was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $200.21 low to $369.48 high.

However, there are many supports on the downside above the $250 level. An initial support is around the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $200.21 low to $369.48 high at $264. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $265 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD. The pair remains well supported above the $250-260 levels. More importantly, the 100 hourly simple moving average is at $256. Therefore, there is a clear major support forming above $250.

As long as the pair is above the mentioned $250 level, it remains in an uptrend. On the upside, there is a decent resistance forming at $300. A break of the stated $300 resistance may push the price back in the bullish zone for more gains.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BTG/USD is about to move back in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTG/USD is currently below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $250

Major Resistance Level – $300

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Bitfinex

The post Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD Downsides Supported appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

