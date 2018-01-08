Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD Eyeing Downside Break

Key Points

Bitcoin gold price is currently under pressure and is trading below the $250 support against the US Dollar.

There is a crucial ascending channel forming with current support at $240 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD (data feed from Bitfinex).

The pair is attempting a downside break below the $240 and $230 support levels.

Bitcoin gold price is showing a few bearish signs from $275 against the US Dollar. BTG/USD may decline further toward the $225 level.

Bitcoin Gold Price Decline

There was a minor upside wave in bitcoin gold price above the $260 level against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $270 level, but failed to gain traction above $275. Later, a fresh downside wave was initiated and the price moved below the $260 and $250 support levels. At the moment, the price is testing the $240 support level and is struggling to stay above the mentioned level.

Technically, there is a crucial ascending channel forming with current support at $240 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD. The channel support at $240 is currently holding further declines. Should there be a break below $240, the price may accelerate declines toward the $230 and $225 support levels. On the upside an initial resistance is around the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $273 high to $237 low. However, any major recovery from the current levels is likely to face a strong barrier at $254.

The mentioned $254 is the 50% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $273 high to $237 low. Overall, the current price action is bearish on BTG and it seems like there can be a break below $240.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BTG/USD is showing negative signs in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTG/USD is currently well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $225

Major Resistance Level – $255

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Bitfinex

The post Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD Eyeing Downside Break appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

