Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD Preparing for Next Break

Key Points

Bitcoin gold price has recovered well from the $205 support zone against the US Dollar.

There is a contracting triangle forming with current resistance at $255 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD (data feed from Bitfinex).

The pair might make the next move soon either above $255 or below $235 in the near term.

Bitcoin gold price is moving nicely above $200 against the US Dollar. BTG/USD is now preparing for the next break with resistance at $255.

Bitcoin Gold Price Resistance

Recently, we saw a declining pattern in bitcoin gold price from the $300 swing high against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $280 and $250 support levels and moved closer to the $200 handle. A low was formed at $207 from where the price started an upside recovery. It has moved above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $275 high to $207 low.

However, the price is struggling to move above the $260 resistance level. Moreover, the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $275 high to $207 low also prevented gains. It seems like there is a contracting triangle forming with current resistance at $255 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD. The triangle resistance at $255-260 is a major hurdle for buyers. On the positive side, the price is currently above $240 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

On the downside, there is a connecting trend line with support at $240. Therefore, it seems like the pair is approaching a breakout either above $255 or below $235. Above $255-260, the price could trade higher towards the $300 level. On the other hand, below $235, the price could retest $200.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BTG/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTG/USD is moving higher towards the 70 level.

Major Support Level – $235

Major Resistance Level – $260

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Bitfinex

