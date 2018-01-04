Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD to Decline Further?

Key Points

Bitcoin gold price failed to move above the $260 resistance and declined against the US Dollar.

There was a break below a contracting triangle with support at $245 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD (data feed from Bitfinex).

The pair might continue to decline toward the $230 and $220 support levels in the near term.

Bitcoin gold price reacted downside from the $260 resistance against the US Dollar. BTG/USD may now extend declines towards the $220 level.

Bitcoin Gold Price Downside Move

There was a long struggle to break the $260 and $270 resistance levels in bitcoin gold price against the US Dollar. The price failed to settle above the $260 and later started a downside move. It broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $208 low to $260 high. The downside move was strong, as the price broke the $250 support and even closed below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Moreover, there was a break below a contracting triangle with support at $245 on the hourly chart of BTG/USD. This clearly points to an increase in selling pressure below $250 on BTG. The pair is currently trading around the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $208 low to $260 high. It seems like the price might continue to decline in the near term toward $230 and $220. On the upside, an initial resistance is around $245.

However, the most important resistance is around $250-255. There are two bearish trend lines positioned around $255 on the same chart. Thus, the $255-260 resistance might continue to prevent upsides in bitcoin gold price. On the downside, the next major support is at $220 followed by $200.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BTG/USD is currently in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTG/USD is moving lower towards the 30 level.

Major Support Level – $220

Major Resistance Level – $260

The post Bitcoin Gold Price Technical Analysis – BTG/USD to Decline Further? appeared first on NewsBTC.

