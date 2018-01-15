Bitcoin miners have extracted 80% of all the bitcoins there will ever be
With 21 million being the maximum potential number of the cryptocurrency that will ever exist, we’re edging ever closer toward that number. The latest milestone reached was the 80 percent mark, with 16.8 million coins mined.
The post Bitcoin miners have extracted 80% of all the bitcoins there will ever be appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!