Bitcoin Price Prediction 2018: Why Bitcoin Could Double in 2018

Why Bitcoin Crashed in January 2018

“Too big to fail” is a phrase often ascribed to the banking industry giants who have become so huge that their failure poses a threat to the entire economy. For some governments, Bitcoin is now becoming the cryptocurrency equivalent of these “too big to fail” enterprises.

It is ironic that the very technology that promised to break us free from the clutches of money-hungry sharks is now being viewed as their equivalent. Yet, this idiosyncrasy strengthens our Bitcoin price.

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction 2018: Why Bitcoin Could Double in 2018 appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

