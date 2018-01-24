Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s Where We Want To Enter This Morning

We are about to kick the day for a fresh session of trading in the bitcoin price and things are already looking like we’re going to have an interesting session. Price has moved considerably overnight (albeit in a variety of directions) and things are moving pretty fast heading into the late morning out of Europe.

Here’s what we are hoping for – some degree of strong breakout (ideally to the upside) with a subsequent, sustained run in the direction of the break (again, ideally to the upside). When we see this sort of action, it gives us an opportunity to not only get in on the break but also to ride out the trade towards profitability as the trade matures.

That’s what we’re looking for but, of course, just because we’re looking for t doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, which is why we ensure we’ve always got some strict risk management principles in place on every trade we get into.

So, with all that rambling out of the way, let’s try and get some levels outlined that we can use to push into the session today and that we can use to take advantage of any of the sort of action described above, if and when it comes around.

As ever, then, take a quick look at the chart below before we get started so as to get an idea where things stand. It’s a one-minute candlestick chart (our standard timeframe) and it’s got our primary range overlaid in green.

As the chart shows, the range we’ve got in our sights for the session today comes in as defined by support to the downside at 10975 and resistance to the upside at 11095.

If we see price close above resistance, we’ll jump into a long trade towards an immediate upside target of 11150.

Conversely, a close below support will have us in short towards 10890.

Let’s see how things play out.

Charts courtesy of Trading View

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s Where We Want To Enter This Morning appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

