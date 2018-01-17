Bitcoin sinks below $10000 and is now 52% off all-time high as cryptocurrency sell-off deepens – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
Bitcoin sinks below $10000 and is now 52% off all-time high as cryptocurrency sell-off deepens
CNBC
The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $9,264.67 at about 10:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was November 30. More than $30 billion was shaved off the cryptocurrency's market …
Bitcoin falls 7 percent on extended selloff
Bitcoin Price Tanks: No Respite For Crypto Markets
Bitcoin dips below $10000 for first time since December
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!