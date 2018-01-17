 Bitcoin sinks below $10000 and is now 52% off all-time high as cryptocurrency sell-off deepens – CNBC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin sinks below $10000 and is now 52% off all-time high as cryptocurrency sell-off deepens – CNBC

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CNBC

Bitcoin sinks below $10000 and is now 52% off all-time high as cryptocurrency sell-off deepens
CNBC
The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $9,264.67 at about 10:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin fell below the $10,000 mark was November 30. More than $30 billion was shaved off the cryptocurrency's market
Bitcoin falls 7 percent on extended selloffAljazeera.com
Bitcoin Price Tanks: No Respite For Crypto MarketsInvestopedia (blog)
Bitcoin dips below $10000 for first time since DecemberBBC News
The Guardian –The Verge –Ars Technica –Financial Post
all 695 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.